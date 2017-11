Harare, Zimbabwe – Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in as president of Zimbabwe, marking the end of Robert Mugabe’s 37-year reign over the country.

Tens of thousands of people on Friday streamed into the capital’s National Sports Stadium to witness Mnangagwa, a former vice president, take the oath of office.Read More..http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/11/171124062450311.html