Employees Who Worked On September 16, 19, And 20, Entitled To Double

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 25, 2017 (SKNIS): The Federal Department of Labour in St. Kitts and Nevis is reminding employers and employees that any work performed on September 16, 19, and 20, which were public holidays in the twin-island federation, must be paid at double the rate in respect for the hours that were worked.

Saturday, September 16, was National Heroes Day, while Tuesday, September 19, was Independence Day. The day coincided with the passage of Hurricane Maria, which prompted officials to cancel celebratory activities, while residents hunkered down during the storm. However, some employees that are paid by the hour, did have to work on that day and are set to receive double pay. The same holds true for employees that worked on Wednesday, September 20, which was declared a public holiday by Governor General, His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton. The day was branded National Clean Up Day and residents and citizens were encouraged to go out and help the recovery efforts after the storm.

The rate of pay is outlined in The Statutory Rules and Orders, No 35 of 2008, The Labour (Minimum Wage) (National Minimum Wage) Order 2008, which says the overtime rate to be paid to a worker for a public holiday, is double the rate in respect of the hours worked.

The same rule of double pay will apply on Saturday, October 07. Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, recently announced that the day will be proclaimed a national holiday in St. Kitts and Nevis in order to “hold the commemorative Independence Parade, the Toast to the Nation and the Independence Cocktail Reception.”