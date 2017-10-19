Although local businesses are not obligated to hire non-nationals who fled their countries following Hurricane Irma and Maria, the Labour Minister Steadroy Cutie Benjamin wants them to consider the option.

Benjamin, in an interview with OBSERVER media, said once there are vacancies existing and persons from the OECS apply for the job, “then the employer is under obligation to select who is best for the position.

Under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, OECS nationals are allowed to move freely within member states.Read More..https://antiguaobserver.com/employers-urged-to-hire-dominicans/