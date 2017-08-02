Exciting Matches at Hardtimes attract Fair Crowd

Two exciting matches at the Hardtimes playing field, on Sunday 30th July, attracted a fair sized crowd.

According to chief coordinator, Michael WISE Herbert, the matches were organized with an overall goal of enhancing family togetherness and community spirit.

In match one, a select Nevis team, engaged a select St.Kitts team.

Included in the Nevis team, were Premier Vance Amory and Deputy Premier, Hon. Mark Brantley.

The St.Kitts team had in its lineup, the Hon. Lindsay Grant.

The Nevis team batted first and scored 137 for 5 from the allotted 12 overs.

This score was made possible by a walloping century by Carlon Smithen. As a matter of fact, he made all of 118 of the total, before he got out.

St.Kitts in response, lost some early wickets and seemed very much out of the game, but a late middle order rally brought the game to an intriguing position of 10 runs required from the final over.

It then came down to 1 run needed from one ball and a possible run out was missed and the visitors won the game.

St.Kitts 138 for 5 at the end.

In match two, the Jahbass team came up against Best buy Warriors.

The Jahbass team, which included a few returning nationals, got to 100 for 5 from 12 overs and then bowled out the Best Buy team for just 60 runs.

According to Herbert, the Nevis team is set to go to St.Kitts shortly, for a return match and a third match will be played, sometime in December, when the Hard times field is set to be renamed in honour of the late Runako Morton.