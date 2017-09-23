Foreign Minister Brantley Set to Deliver Speech at 72nd Session of United Nations General Assembly

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 23rd September, 2017 (SKNIS): The Foreign Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Mark Brantley, is slated to address the UN General Assembly today, Saturday 23rd September, at approximately between 6.15pm and 7:00pm.

As head of delegation, the foreign minister will echo the sentiments of other Caribbean speakers regarding the devastating effects of climate change, as evidenced in the recent spate of hurricanes that ravaged the Caribbean region.

In addition, his address will focus on youth empowerment, advocacy for concessional development financing and other issues that small island developing states (SIDS) face, as well as international peace and security.

The Ministry encourages all citizens to tune into the live feed of the foreign minister’s address to the United Nations at approximately 6:15pm. Access the following link: http://webtv.un.org