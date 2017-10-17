Four Students Receive Us $250 Scholarship from Tropical Shipping

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 16, 2017 (SKNIS): Four primary school graduates from various public schools, each received financial assistance from Tropical Shipping to the tune of US $250 in support of their academic potential and performance.

The recipients of the first ever Tropical Shipping award include Yishmakeda Maccabbee from Dieppe Bay Primary, Zeniah Jeffers from Tucker Clarke Primary, Rihanna Davis from Estridge Primary and Tanesha Warner from Dr. William Connor Primary Schools.

The Tropical Shipping Award, worth US $250, is in the form of a voucher to be used at the School Apex and Sun Island Clothes to purchase uniforms, books and other school supplies.

The initiative in the form of an educational assistance programme or scholarship fund undertaken by Tropical Shipping is a generous and timely gesture,” says Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, William Vincent Hodge. “As a responsible corporate citizen, Delisle Walwyn and Company, agents for Tropical Shipping, has seen it fit to partner with the Ministry of Education in helping to mitigate the circumstances of disadvantaged yet deserving students.”

Mr. Hodge who expressed the ministry’s profound appreciation added that, “The ministry acknowledges and welcomes their efforts to give back to the citizens of St. Kitts and for their kind patronage.”

The permanent secretary added, “It is a means not only of providing tangible incentives to motivate students towards academic excellence, but also a financial donation that eases the financial burdens of struggling families.”

According to Bernie Greaux, Island Manager of Tropical Shipping, the company has been focusing on youth development as its new thrust in order to provide opportunities for the development of youth throughout the Caribbean.

This is the company’s first youth scholarship award throughout the entire Tropical Organization, said Mr. Greaux.