Grenada’s Kirani James ‘recovering nicely’

2012 Olympic 400-metre champion Kirani James is said to be recovering well from an illness that had sidelined him since April.

The 24-year-old Grenadian, who was second to Wayde van Niekerk in the 400m at the Olympic Game in Rio last summer, had been sidelined since April with what is believed to be respiratory illness that saw him finish a disappointing sixth at the Drake Relays in April in a pedestrian 46.21s.

His coach Harvey Glance told Sportsmax.tv following that underwhelming performance, that James’ season was being ‘put on hold’.

“Anyone who has followed his illustrious career can tell he is not 100 per cent,” Glance said then in response to Sports Max TV’s queries. “His season is on hold for now till we get him back to that point.”

However, based on information recently received from James’ handlers, the athlete is back in training. “At this time we are pleased to report that he is recovering nicely from his illness,” said Seth Katz of AMG Property Sports Incorporated in an email responding to Sports Max TV’s request for an update. He offered no additional information.

James has had a relatively ordinary start to the 2017 season. At the Grenada Invitational on April 8, James was less than convincing while winning the 400 meters in 45.44s but was upstaged by Bahamian Steve Gardiner, who won the ‘B’ race in a world-leading 44.26.

In Iowa he was even slower and was sidelined in an effort to get him back to full fitness.