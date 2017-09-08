Hurricane Jose Is Quickly Strengthening in the Atlantic; Watches, Warnings Issued for Parts of Northern Leeward Islands

Jose has quickly strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane in the central Atlantic.

Some additional strengthening is possible through Friday.

Hurricane watches and tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued for parts of northern Leeward Islands.

Jose strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, in the central Atlantic Ocean – the third major hurricane of the 2017 season – and may threaten portions of the Leeward Islands this weekend.

Jose is currently located just over 400 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph.

Some additional strengthening is possible through Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

By this weekend, Jose is expected to slow down and turn northwest. How close Jose comes to the northern Leeward Islands before making that turn remains uncertain.

Beginning this weekend, an increase in wind shear, associated with the outflow of Hurricane Irma, should inhibit further intensification.

Jose Projected Path

The red-shaded area denotes the potential path of the center of the tropical cyclone. Note that impacts (particularly heavy rain, high surf, coastal flooding) with any tropical cyclone may spread beyond its forecast path.

It is increasingly likely that Jose will bring gusty winds, choppy surf and periods of rain to some of the northeastern Leeward Islands.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Sint Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. A tropical storm warning is also in effect for Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba and St. Eustatius.

For now, all residents of the Leeward Islands, including areas hard hit by Irma, should monitor for the latest on Jose’s forecast.

Many of these islands took the full brunt of Category 5 Hurricane Irma on Wednesday, with winds gusting over 155 mph.