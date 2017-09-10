Irma Makes Landfall in Florida’s Lower Keys as a Category 4 Hurricane

Storm Surge a Huge Threat with Irma

Meteorologist Danielle Banks looks at the storm surge forecast with Irma.

Hurricane Irma has made its first Florida landfall in the Lower Keys as a Category 4 hurricane.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the center of Irma crossed Cudjoe Key just east of Key West around 9:10 a.m. EDT, with maximum sustained winds at the time estimated at 130 mph and a central pressure of 929 millibars.Read More…..https://weather.com/news/news/hurricane-irma-landfall-10sep17-am?cm_ven=email&cm_cat=ContentNewsletter&cm_pla=contentPar0&cm_ite=https://weather.com/news/news/hurricane-irma-landfall-10sep17-am