JAMAICA UNDER 19’S BEAT LEEWARDS 19’s

The Jamaica under 19 team won over their Leeward Islands counterparts by 6 wickets, on day three of their regional WICB match, which was played at Conaree in St.Kitts.

The Leewards batted first and scored 163 all out and the Jamaicans responded with 219 all out.

At the end of the second day, the Leewards had already cleared the deficit, but were dicely placed on 44 for 2, just leading by a mere 12 runs, with an entire day’s play in the offing.

On day three, the Leewards were bowled out for just 126 runs, giving the Jamaicans a victory target of 71 runs.

The Jamaicans lost 4 wickets but completed the mission with some comfort.

Summarized scores: Leewards 163 all out: Jamie Cornelius 40; Dimitri Adams 36; Kadeem Henry 31

Brad Barnes 5 for 37; Kristoph Virgo 3 for 56

Jamaica 219 all out: Andre McCarty 42; Raewin Senior 38; Dominic Samuels 30*

Kian Pemberton 4 for 38; Uri Smith 2 for 29

Leewards 126 all out: Paul miller 27*; Jamie Cornelius 16; Demari Benta 16

Kristoph Virgo 4 for 40; David Bird 3 for 21

Jamaica 73 for 4: Andre Mc Carty 25

Zawandi White 2 for 25

Jamaica under 19’s won by 6 wickets