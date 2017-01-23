By:Curtis Morton

Eden Browne –Nevis- Scores of individuals, showed up at the Eden Browne Church of God, on the afternoon of Friday 20th January, in an expression of love, respect and general support of the grieving family, on the passing of the vivacious, Laurel ‘JEANNIE’ Reede, of Clay Ghaut in Gingerland.

JEANNIE passed away on 8th January, after a prolonged battle with illness.

Among the dignitaries attending the funeral service were: Premier Vance Amory and Mrs. Amory; Deputy Premier, Hon. Mark Brantley; Her Honour-Magistrate Yasmine Clarke; Hon. Troy Liburd (who spoke on behalf of the family) and Mr. Hensley Daniel, former Deputy Premier in the Nevis Island Administration.

Pastor Davidson Morton presided over the service of thanksgiving and sobered up and sometimes humoured the large congregation, which spilled on the outside of the church, with his sermon entitled ‘UPGRADE.’

In summary he beseeched his hearers to move from a life of sin and upgrade to a life in Christ, as Sister Jeannie had done.

Among the many persons paying tribute, were Office Machines, where she was employed for 16 fruitful years; The Charlestown Secondary School; the Gingerland Secondary school; the Dore brothers; the Eden Browne Church of God’s choir; St. Clair SAZAM Hull; family members and many others.

Mr. Stedmond Tross provided the touching eulogy of a woman, who though in serious pain during her illness, was very brave and more concerned about the welfare of others. One who had an infectious smile and laughter; was very family oriented and most importantly, a Christian.

Her body was interred at the public cemetery in Gingerland and most of the mourners stayed until the final wreaths were laid on the grave.

Laurel JEANNIE Reede leaves to mourn her devoted husband, Leonard HUMPY Reede and her children: Shani Francis; Mandisa Dingle; Kejal, Kejun and Keonicia Reede

