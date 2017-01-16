Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) management have today announced the appointment of Simon Katich as head coach of TKR for the forthcoming Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign. Katich replaces Simon Helmot who has accepted a long term role as Bangladesh Head Coach High Performance Programme.

Helmot was with the Trinidad & Tobago franchise for three years during which they won the Hero CPL championship in 2015. Simon Helmot said: “I would like to sincerely thank the entire TKR family for all the support during my three years with the franchise.”

Simon Katich was an outstanding international player for Australia and has had different coaching assignments. Among these is his current role as assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

Katich said: “It’s an exciting opportunity to coach a successful franchise like TKR in the Hero CPL and also great to extend the association with the Knight Rider Family from KKR to TKR.”

TKR management thanked Simon Helmot for his contribution and welcomed Simon Katich to the TKR family.

Related

DISCLAIMER

This article was posted in its entirety as received by NevisPages.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of NevisPages.com, its sponsors or advertisers.