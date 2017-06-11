Kendra Hutton wins first iCool/Elite Brands Music Festival Open Mic contest

Singer Kendra Hutton was declared winner of the first iCool / Elite Brands Music Festival Open Mic Contest, held at Cheers, Port Zante, on Friday night, 9th June, 2017.

Singing to a large and enthusiastic audience, Kendra captured first place ahead of eight other competitors.

Performing Alison Hinds’ ‘Roll It Gal’, Kendra came prepared with a dance team and staged a top-class performance that earned her top points for her display of talent and professional approach.

“When I heard Alison Hinds was coming to the Music Festival, I decided to choose her song. As a child, growing up, I always enjoyed her music. I also decided to choose a song, a genre that was entertaining, something that would capture the audience. We are Caribbean people, and we love socca music,” an energized Kendra said, hours after the show.

Alison Hinds and Square One will be performing at the 22nd to 24th June, 2017, St. Kitts Music Festival at the Warner Park Events Stadium.

One of the significant requirement of the show was that all competitors would select a song from any one of the artiste appearing on this year’s music festival.

But Kendra Hutton is no stranger to center stage. In fact, is a former contestant in the Kittitian Super Stars contest organized by well-known radio personality St. Clair ‘Chico’ Guishard of ZIZ.

Kendra said she had confidence going into the final, and for that night’s competition, everything worked well.

Kendra made first place with 248 points, followed by Genesis with 236 points and in third place was Jervin with 229 points.

Kendra commended the sponsors of the event, iCool and Elite Brands, for organizing the event and said, “It was the first time, and I think it was a very good idea, with great support from iCool and Elite Brands.”

Continuing, she said, “But next year, we want to see it bigger, more attractive prizes, and make it more encouraging for persons to enter, as well as having an earlier start to the competition.”

Over the past few weeks the iCool / Elite Brands Music Festival Open Mic competitors went through a series of eliminations head at various restaurants, nightclubs and other entertainment locations.

It was organized as part of the Fringe Activities leading up to the 21st Annual St. Kitts Music Festival.

Though not victorious, Super George was one of the crowd’s favorite, as he performed a song from Jah Cure.

According to a spokesman for iCool and Elite Brands, it is highly likely that the company, which is newly established in St. Kitts and Nevis, and serving as a distributor of top brands, will next year invest even more to help the Music Festival stage and even bigger event.

A similar sentiment was expressed by a representative of the marketing firm responsible for organizing and managing the Fringe and promotional activities for the festival.

The spokesman said, “The competition surpassed all expectations and will be remembered as one of the leading events that contributed significantly to the hype and excitement building up to the festival.”

Other festival activities planned include an islandwide bar crawl, schedule for 10th June, starting at Port Zante, Basseterre.