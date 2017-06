The General Public is asked to take not that due to weather conditions, the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority’s Landfill will be closed for the balance of today June 19th, and tomorrow morning June 20th 2017.

Operations will resume at 1:00 pm tomorrow, June 20th 2017, unless otherwise notified.

We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause.

Please be guided accordingly.

Management