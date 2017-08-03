Leewards versus Windwards Game Interestingly Poised

By:Curtis Morton

As the regional under 19 cricket tournament hosted by the WICB continues, the match between arch rivals Leewards under 19 and Windwards under 19, is interestingly poised at the end of day two.

The Leewards batted first on day one and were off to a steady start with Jamie Cornelius and Kadeem Henry getting them to 38 before Cornelius pulled a ball straight into the hands of the deep midwicket fielder.

Uri Smith then came to the crease and batted aggressively from the outset, getting to a well-played half century, before gifting his hand, with an uncalled for, head in the air swing.

The Leewards managed to get to 180 all out and then bowled out the Windwards for a mere 95 runs with Elroy Francis and Kian Pemberton getting 4 and 3 wickets respectively.

Leewards did not fare any better in their second innings, being bowled out for 174 runs.

That left the Windwards needing 211 runs for victory. At the end of day two, they were interestingly placed on 49 for 1.

With an entire day remaining, they now need 162 runs for victory and have 9 wickets in hand.

Summarized scores: Leewards 180 all out: Uri Smith 58; Demari Benta 38

Lee Louisy 6 for 34; Sealron Williams 3 for 26

Windwards 95 all out: Dillon Douglas 21; Tahj Tavenier 17

Kian Pemberton 3 for 44; Elroy Francis 4 for 6; Javani Tyson, Kadeem Henry and Jeromas Thomas 1 wicket each

Leewards 174 all out: Uri Smith 36; Javani Tyson 26; Joshua Grant 24; Kadeem henry 22; Dimitri Adams 22; Demari Benta 21

Sealron Williams 4 for 48

Windwards needing 211 for victory-49 for 1: Kimani Melius 26*

Kadeem Henry 1 for 19

Windwards require 162 runs with 9 wickets in hand and one day remaining