Liddie attempted suicide in Basseterre police cell, warded at JNF

By :Erasmus Williams

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, JUNE 20TH 2017 – Eighteen-year-old Travien Liddie arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Leanna Napoleon, tried to commit suicide on Monday, hours after he was formally charged.

Liddie was in the police cell at the Basseterre Police Station when the attempt to take his own life was made.

Details of the attempted suicide are not immediately available.

Liddie has been warded at the Psychiatric Ward at the J N France General Hospital.

One other person arrested for the murder of Napoleon is her 19-year-old brother Brandon Lee Well. He was arrested on June 15th and formally charged on Saturday 18th June.

Police are looking for a third suspect, 19-year-old Ivan “Chinyman” Phillip of Shadwell.

Ivan and his brother Joel Phillip, better known as Booyaka have been reported missing by their mother, Millicent Phillip of Shadwell.

She called the Basseterre Police Station by telephone and disclosed that she has not seen or hard from her two sons. Joel Phillip aka Booyaka and Ivan Phillip, aka Chinyman of St. Johnson Village since Tuesday 13th June.

The report to the police was made on June 17th. No Missing Persons Bulletin has been issued by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force in relation to the brothers.

A police statement however identified Ivan as a third suspect for the murder of the BHS student.

Leanna Napoleon, 17, went missing on May 8. Her body was found in a shallow grave on June 14th in the Olivees Mountain.

Reference to Brandon Wells as the person attempting suicide in an earlier posting is regretable and an apology is offered.

