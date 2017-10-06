Malcolm Guishard League to Commence Later This Month

This Month

Lights, camera-action!

Basketball lovers on Nevis, would be happy to note that exciting Basketball action returns to the courts in Nevis.

President of the Nevis Basketball Association (NABA), Miss Wanda Parry, revealed on Wednesday, that the annual Basketball tournament, played in honour of the late parliamentarian, Hon. Malcolm Guishard, will commence later this month.

Miss Parry is committed to giving more details about this year’s tournament, later this week but sufficing to say, main sponsor for the past several years, Hon. Mark Brantley is on board, as per usual and quite a number of teams are expected to participate.

The defending champions from last year is the CG Massives team out of Church Ground but former multiple champions, CG Rebels are expected to be back in full force this year, along with a couple of young exciting teams and so the tournament is being eagerly anticipated