Man remanded in custody over alleged plot to kill PM

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court accused of a plot to bomb Downing Street’s security gates and then kill Theresa May.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, from north London, planned to detonate a homemade bomb and attack the PM with a suicide vest and a knife.

A second man also appeared in court charged with preparing terrorist acts.

Both men will appear at London’s Old Bailey on 20 December.

Mr Rahman is charged with the preparation of terrorist acts and is also charged with assisting another man to prepare separate acts of terrorism.Read More.http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-42242557