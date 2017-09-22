Martinique expresses solidarity for Dominica

President of the Collectivity of Martinique, H.E. Alfred Marie-Jeanne, and Secretary General, Mr. Patrick Amoussou-Adeblé, paid an official visit to Dominica on September 22 after the passage of Hurricane Maria.

The category 5 hurricane, which passed directly over Dominica on September 18, turned the country into an unprecedented disaster zone with 90% of houses and vital infrastructure severly damaged with no electricity or telecommunications.

President Marie-Jeanne met with the Prime Minister of Dominica the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit. He reaffirmed Martinique’s solidarity and friendship as part of the OECS.

Martinique is directly concerned as an Associated Member of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and when the Prime Minister of Dominica calls for assistance we will be there,” he said.Immediate global mobilization

After the passage of Hurricane Irma, President Marie-Jeanne urged for donations to help the severely affected neighbouring islands. Now, with the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, he is once again making a call for support.

“The recent path of Hurricane Maria caused severe damages in Dominica leaving the country and the population in a critical situation. I am calling for the solidarity of every Martiniquan as we launch a new wave of emergenccy relief supplies for Dominica.” He declared.

A first shipment has already been sent to Dominica comprising vital emergency equipment, two satellite phones, chargers for mobile phone batteries and high-performance LED flashlights as an immediate response to establish communication means and to facilitate the evaluation of priority needs. Plans for further shipments are currently underway.