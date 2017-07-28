Ministry of Tourism Supports Green Initiative :Green Tourism Summer Camp

The Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture is organizing a Green Summer Camp from Monday 31st July- Tuesday 4th August 2017.

The camp is intended for students between the ages of 10-12 years old, who are enrolled at the Sandy Point Primary, Newton Ground Primary or St. Paul’s Primary Schools.

The camp will be held at the St. Kitts Eco Park and is expected to start from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm daily.

This camp will be an Agro-Tourism initiative in which students will be getting first hand information on Soil Propagation, Plants and the Environment, Hospitality, Art, and the Integration of both Agriculture and Tourism etc. A field trip will be incorporated for the students.

At the end of this experience we are hoping that the children will have a greater appreciation of Agriculture and for them to grasp the true meaning of sustainability.