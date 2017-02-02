(From left) Chairman of the Selection Committee of the St. Kitts Music Festival,, Ambassador Jonel Powell; Minister of Tourism The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the St. Kitts Music Festival, Faron Lawrence.

Basseterre, St. Kitts,The first set of artistes to be contracted for the 21st edition of the world renowned St. Kitts Music Festival will be revealed here in coming days.

This has been confirmed by Chairman of the Artiste Selection Committee, Ambassador Jonel Powell, who said that the official announcement will come next week Wednesday, 1st February, during a media event that is being planned for Basseterre.

Ambassador Powell says that the Music Festival Committee has invested most of the last six months in careful planning and negotiations, to attract top regional and international artistes who would deliver the same or higher performance standards that were experienced last year.

This year marks the 21st Anniversary of the three day celebration and new features will be incorporated in 2017 to not only make the festival more appealing, but to also facilitate and boost the ‘after party’ activities at various entertainment centers across the island.

Powell has indicated that fans should look forward to changes to the Thursday night concert and in coming weeks, members of the public will be given the opportunity to help shape the new image of “Soca Night”. He hinted that Soca Night may be transformed into a massive party-like atmosphere, allowing for greater fan participation.

In 2016, the festival featured artistes such as Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, The O’Jays, 50 Cent, Tarrus Riley, Morgan Heritage, R City, Kes The Band, The Original Burning Flames, Nu Vybes Band, Nicha B, Team Bagnall and others.

Last year, organizers delivered one of the most successful festivals ever, attracting some of the largest crowds in the two decades since the event was launched in 1996.

The minister responsible for the festival, Hon. Lindsay Grant, who is the Tourism Minister for St. Kitts & Nevis, has always reminded that the event is primarily designed to promote the destination in the international market, while also increasing higher visitor arrivals to the island. During the celebration last year, Minister Grant also highlighted that the event contributes significantly to the economic activities of St. Kitts.

The St. Kitts Music Festival will this year be held from Thursday 22nd – Saturday 24th June, 2017, at the Warner Park Stadium in the nation’s capital, Basseterre.