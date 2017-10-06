NABA to Pay Respects To Late Teen Basketball Sensation

President of NABA (Nevis Amateur Basketball Association),Ms. Wanda Parry, on Thursday indicated that her Association will be sending a delegation to the funeral service of St. Kitts’ teen Basketball sensation, Seccada Garroden, who passed away tragically in a road accident recently.

Parry noted that she had seen the youngster play, as recently as during the under 19 Leeward Islands tournament in Antigua and he was the captain and dynamic leader of his team’s great performances in that tournament. She described him as a really special player.

She extended condolences to the grieving family and noted that her association will be sending a delegation to the funeral service, whenever it is held.

The delegation will include, the Nevis under 19 team that also participated in the recent junior tournament in Antigua.

In other news, Miss Parry reiterated that the annual Malcolm Guishard league will be staged at the Church Ground hard court from Sunday October 22nd and will commence on that evening with an opening ceremony at 7.00 pm.

Immediately after the opening ceremony, the champion team of last year, CG Massives, will engage one of the other teams in the first match of the tournament.

The league is being sponsored, as per usual, by the Hon. Mark Brantley.

Parry is expecting at least five teams for the tournament this year and the registration fee is only $150.00 and the registration closes on Wednesday 18th October.

The prizes will include the following:

1st place-trophy and $300.00

2nd place-trophy and $200.00

3rd place-trophy and $150.00

Matches will be played on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

There will be one playoff round and a best of three finals.

Miss Parry is inviting the general public to come out and enjoy some exciting Basketball.