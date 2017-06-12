Nevis Historical and Conservation Society Extends Archives Day

[CHARLESTOWN NEVIS] – The Nevis Historical and Conservation Society (NHCS) on Friday, June 09 2017 joined the international community in observing International Archives Day.

According to Acting Curator of Archives and Collections, Ms. Gail Dore, the plan of the NHCS through the day’s event was to raise awareness of the importance of archives as they hold the memory of the past.

“Today we are celebrating International Archives Day with our museum counterparts all over the world under the theme “Archives, Citizenship and Interculturalism. So from our archives, we have taken out a few photographs, some books. We have baptismal, burials, records, slave registers just to showcase.”

The exhibition was mounted at the Museum of Nevis History located at Bath Plains, where several persons who owned valuable collections were also invited to showcase their items. Visitors were encouraged to browse through the displays while listening to the sound of local string band music.

Among the persons who had items on display was Crispin Hendrickson, an ex-police officer in the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis. His collection was mainly photos that captured the memories of Nevis from the age of sugarcane up to the present.

Mrs. Pam Barry, former General Manager of Golden Rock Inn, also displayed items that she made using relics that she collected over the years.

According to Ms. Barry, her grandfather was born in Nevis until he emigrated to the United States at a young age and she herself had always wanted to return and experience life in Nevis, which she did when she got married. Among her prized possession was a painting that had been gifted to her that she dubbed ‘The Masquerader’ and it was one of the featured items. Both Barry and Hendrickson share a passion for collecting memorabilia.

The exhibition was extended to run until Monday, June 12, 2017.