North Korea Guam missile strike plan ‘ready by mid-August’

North Korea says a plan that could see it fire four missiles near the US territory of Guam will be ready in a matter of days.

State media said Hwasong-12 rockets would pass over Japan and land in the sea about 30km (17 miles) from Guam, if the plan was approved by Kim Jong-un.

It denounced Donald Trump’s warnings of “fire and fury” and said the US leader was “bereft of reason”.

The US has warned the North its actions could mean the "end of its regime".