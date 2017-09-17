Northern Leeward prepares for yet another storm

As combined recovery efforts continue as a result of Hurricane Irma’s impact on the Federation of St. Kitts-Nevis, citizens and residents are again being called upon by Deputy National Disaster Coordinator (DNDC), Mrs. Claricia Langley-Stevens, to prepare for a potential impact by a storm.

“As we engage in what we hope to be our final checks and balances related to Hurricane Irma,” She said, “we have been advised by St. Kitts Meteorological Services that St. Kitts and Nevis, along with our regional neighbours who are also still recovering from Irma, is currently under threat of impact by another Hurricane.”

This comes at a time when the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is undergoing meetings and other activities intended to return communities to as close a state of normalcy, as possible.

“NEMA has been working behind the scenes to ensure residents are exposed to every opportunity for assistance in their personal recovery situations,” Mrs. Langley-Stevens said, “with full authorisation and support of the St. Kitts-Nevis Government.”

Late last week into Saturday afternoon, the DNDC was occupied meeting with representatives from the European Union (EU) and the International Federation of the Red Cross.

“It is clear that much of what NEMA does has to do with the management and sharing of information,” she said, “which is a critical component of any plan that leads to the protection of lives and the safety of communities.”

The DNDC encourages everyone to do everything possible to protect themselves and loved ones and to remember to secure loose debris and materials surrounding and on personal property and to avoid lingering or parking in known ghauts and waterways. Persons are also encouraged to monitor local media outlets for updates and other information being issued, in order to mitigate any impact by what is forecast to become Hurricane Maria, in short order.

Currently, Tropical Storm Maria is located at 590 miles South-East of St. Kitts-Nevis.

Maria is moving toward the West-Northwest near 15 miles per hour. It’s centre is forecast to be near the Leeward Islands tomorrow night, Monday 18th September.

Based upon the latest observation and analysis, Tropical Storm Maria could pass dangerously close to the Leewards on Tuesday, 19th September, as a Hurricane. A Hurricane Watch remains in effect for these islands and persons are advised that Tropical Storm conditions are possible in this area, from as early as Monday evening.

