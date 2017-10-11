One Person Fatally Injured As A Result Of a Stabbing Incident

Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 9, 2017 (RSCNPF): On Monday 9 October 2017 about 8:35 pm, Police responded to a report of a stabbing incident in Cayon involving two (2) brothers which resulting into a fatal injury.

Initial investigation revealed that the brothers had an altercation during which the deceased who is the younger of the two was stabbed and he succumbed to his injury enroute to the Joseph N France General Hospital in a private vehicle, and his brother is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene and collected items of evidential value. Investigation continues.