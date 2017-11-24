Oscar Pistorius jail term for killing Reeva Steenkamp more than doubled

Prosecutors had argued that the six-year term for murdering Reeva Steenkamp was “shockingly light”.

A spokesman for Ms Steenkamp’s family said the ruling “verified there was justice”.

Pistorius claimed he shot dead Ms Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013 after mistaking her for a burglar.

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein has now given him the minimum 15 years prescribed for murder in South Africa, less time already served.Read More…http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-42107701