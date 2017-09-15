Paradise Sun to the Rescue

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown- Nevis-Captain Daynason Browne and his popular boat, PARADISE SUN are at it again.

Having previously made special trips during the recently concluded CPL Cricket tournament, in order to accommodate Nevisian Cricket lovers, Captain Daynason and his boat will be heading off to Anguilla, tomorrow Saturday 16th September, with packages for family members of individuals from St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to a release, packages will be accepted on Friday 15th September, as follows:

Drop off in St.kitts-5pm at the Reggae beach jetty and drop off in Nevis from 6.30 to 7.30 pm-Nevis Sea bridge jetty.

Family members in Anguilla can collect their packages on Saturday 16th September at 8.30 am at Sandy Ground.

However, there are some stated stipulations as regards the packages:

They must be 30 pounds or less; clearly marked with contact information; be subject to security checks and persons must bring along tape in order to secure them properly, once the security checks have been completed.

Interested persons can contact Mr. Stephen Hector at telephone number, 869- 662- 7365.