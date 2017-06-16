Participants express thanks for Coaching Program

The one week Football training course for coaches on Nevis, which is hosted by three coaches from the Netherlands, is going well.

This view was expressed by participants at the course on Thursday 15th June. Facing the camera on the day, were Ras Iroy and Curtis Morton JR, both of whom expressed their joy at being a part of such a significant training workshop.

They noted that the coaches have been very helpful in passing on their knowledge to the participants and they have also been given an opportunity to demonstrate some of the skills learnt as they interacted with primary school students and members of the Nevis under 17 squad.

The one week workshop is expected to climax today Friday, June 16, 2017 with a closing ceremony which will see the participants receiving certificates.