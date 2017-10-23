Prime Minister Gaston Browne has leveled criticisms against the United States president, saying that Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement is the most backward decision the U.S. government has ever taken.

Browne told NEWS-WEEK, the American weekly magazine, Friday, after making a presentation at the Global Citizen Forum in Montenegro, that the move is most irresponsible and should be corrected.

He said that as the largest economy in the world and the most powerful nation, the U.S. has a moral obligation to live up to its climate obligation and “the U.S. needs to lead by example.”

The prime minister spoke on the topic, Global Citizen Action: Rebuilding Shattered Communities, which focuses on the devastation in the Caribbean caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.Read More..https://antiguaobserver.com/pm-criticize-the-u-s-president-for-paris-decision/