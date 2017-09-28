PM Harris, As Part Of Oecs Monetary Council Delegation, Meets With Canada’s Prime Minister

Ottawa, Canada (September 27th, 2017) – Building on a successful outreach campaign with key financial institutions in Toronto, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris of St. Kitts and Nevis is in Ottawa, the Canadian capital, engaging with the Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, as part of a high-level delegation from the OECS Monetary Council.

The Monetary Council delegation also comprises the Prime Minister of St. Lucia and Chairman of the OECS Authority, the Honourable Allen Chastanet, and the Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Mr.. Timothy Antoine.

The meeting on Parliament Hill is expected to touch on the important Canadian-Caribbean partnership, trade and investment, Canada`s role in hurricane recovery efforts, as well as Canada`s hemispheric leadership on the critical issue of climate change – an issue the Caribbean deems as paramount following this month`s devastating hurricanes.

Prime Minister Harris views this opportunity as timely and intends to seek closer cooperation among Canada, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) across a host of issues.

The meeting comes as Canada`s own Foreign Minister, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, met with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Foreign Ministers on the margins of last week`s United Nations General Assembly, to demonstrate solidarity as the region begins the road to recovery.

That the meeting is happening now is a result of a deliberate strategy by St. Kitts and Nevis and the OECS to bolster diplomatic engagement with Canada, particularly as the Canadian government steps up its assistance and commitment to the hurricane-ravaged islands of the Eastern Caribbean.