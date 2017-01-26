Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 25, 2017 (RSCNPF): The results of a search executed at Her Majesty’s Prison during the early morning hours of Tuesday (January 24) gave indication that new security measures in place at the Prison are yielding results.

The search carried out by Prison Officers and supported by the Police Special Services Unit (SSU), the Anti-Drug Unit, officers of the Defence Force and a K-9 team netted some items of contraband.

One (1) cellular phone with a charger, five cigarette lighters, a ziplock bag containing cigarettes and four bottles of a liquid suspected to be wine and a pair of slippers (a prison way of hiding contraband) were seized during the search.

Commenting on the recent search, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Hilroy Brandy said, “I am encouraged by the find, the numbers clearly shows that the measures taken by Prison Superintendent Hodge and his team are bearing fruit.” He added, “we will continue to assist in these ongoing operations to ensure a secure prison environment, one free of contraband. This is a cat and mouse game, and I am encouraged by the results of this search.”