Police Investigating an Alleged Shooting Incident at Shadwell

Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 19, 2017 (RSCNPF): Police are investigating a shooting incident at Shadwell Estate which resulted in one person injured sometime after 8pm on Monday 18 September 2017.

Police were notified of a young man seeking medical treatment at the JNF Hospital suffering from none life threatening gunshot injuries to his upper body.

Crime Scene officers attended the scene and conducted on scene investigation gathering forensic evidence. Investigation into the matter continues.

Anyone who has information regarding this or other incidents are encouraged to come forward and share any information they may have. Citizens can do so by calling any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on a Smartphone. Together we will make a difference.”