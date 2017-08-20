Police Investigating Shooting in Nevis

Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 20, 2017(RSCNPF) Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting incident that was reported just before 8.00pm on Saturday (August 19) on Pinney’s Road, Nevis that resulted in injuries to one person.

Injured is a 63 year old male resident of the area.

Investigations revealed that he was shot by an unknown assailant(s) upon exiting his car on arrival at his residence.

He was transported to the Alexandria Hospital by a family member.

The Police encourages any person who may have information with regards to this incident to come forward and share any information they may have. Information can be passed to Violent Crimes Unit (Nevis) at 469-5269, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS) or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on your Smartphone.

The investigation is ongoing.