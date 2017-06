Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 21, 2017(RSCNPF) Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting incident in Ottley’s Village that was reported around 11.40am, on Wednesday (June 21) that resulted in injuries to one person.

Investigations revealed that victim was shot by an unknown assailant. He was taken to the Mary Charles Hospital for immediate treatment and was later transferred to the Joseph N. France General Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.