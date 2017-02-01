Basseterre, St. Kitts, February, 2017 (RSCNPF): Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) are investigating a shooting incident in Newtown that has resulted in the death of one person.

The shooting occurred at shortly after 11.00am on Wednesday (February 01).

Investigations revealed the victim a male was shot by an unknown assailant.

Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit and the Criminal Investigations Department and technicians from the Forensics Services Unit have canvassed the scene for evidence.

The investigation continues