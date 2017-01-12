Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 12, 2017 (RSCNPF): A patrol team on duty in the Upper Cayon area discovered and seized the first illegal firearm to be taken from our communities in 2017.

During the patrol last night (Wednesday, January 11), the officers observed suspicious activities and commenced a detail search of the area. The extensive search of the area revealed the illegal firearm wrapped in a plastic bag.

Found was one MAC 10 pistol with a magazine containing 19 (.9mm) rounds of ammunition.

The illegal firearm was seized and ballistics analysis will be carried out.

Thirty six (36) illegal firearms were removed from our communities in 2016.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley commended the patrol for the discovery. He said, ” situational awareness and your continued commitment to citizen safety has paid off; you went into an area and thought something was amiss and your training instantly kicked it. Last night we removed another illegal firearm from our communities.” Commissioner Queeley added, “only a few days ago, at my special lecture our speaker told us about the importance of keeping our axe sharpened, I can see you paid attention, and last night you demonstrated your sharpness. Stay focused, Great job. Well done.”

