Prime Minister Harris Promotes the Interest of St. Kitts-Nevis with Republic of China Mainland Affairs Council Minister .

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 9, 2017 (SKNIS) – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, continued his official visit in the Republic of China (Taiwan), this week, with a call on the Minister of the Mainland Affairs Council, Executive Yuan, Ambassador Her Excellency Chang Hsiao-yueh, on Thursday, June 8.

Ms. Chang served as Taiwan Resident Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis from 1997-2001.

The Mainland Affairs Council, officially authorized in 1991, is responsible for the overall planning and handling of Mainland affairs, the strengthening of Mainland policy-making and enhancing policy implementation efficiency between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of China.

During the meeting, which Prime Minister Harris described as “insightful”, the St. Kitts and Nevis leader and Minister Chang discussed matters that could further advance the interest of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Minister Chang also updated Dr. Harris on the Cross-Strait relations between the Chinese and Taiwanese Governments.

The Cross-Strait relations, otherwise known as the Taiwan-China relations, refer to the relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of China (Taiwan). The two countries are separated by the Taiwan Strait in the West Pacific Ocean.

While in Taiwan, the honourable prime minister held other fruitful discussions with high level officials, including a meeting with President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Her Excellency Dr. Tsai Ing-Wen.

During those discussions, St. Kitts and Nevis reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Taiwan in the international arena, while Taiwan pledged its continued cooperation to doing all it can to help St. Kitts and Nevis with its developmental goals.

The prime minister’s delegation also met with Mayor of the City Government of Kaohsiung, the Honourable Ms. Chen Chu; the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, Republic of China (NASME) and visited the historic Qing-Tian Hall.

Prime Minister Harris held high level discussions with His Excellency Ambassador David Lee, Minister of Foreign Affairs at Taipei Guest House.

Dr. Harris, while in Kaohsiung City, met with Monique Amanda Lescott, a student from St. Kitts and Nevis studying Medicine at I-Shou Medical University in Kaohsiung.

Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris’ trip to Taiwan, funded entirely by the Government of the Republic of China, ran from June 5-9 and sort to bolster the already strong relationship that exists between the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan.