Radio Address to Launch Month of Older Persons Delivered By Hon. Wendy C. Phipps, Minister of State

The Official Address to launch Month of Older Persons 2017, which is commemorated in October, will be aired on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) andwww.zizonline.com today, October 2, 2017, at 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and tomorrow, October 3, 2017, at 8:00 am.

The address will be delivered by Hon. Wendy C. Phipps, Minister of State with responsibility for Health, Community Development, Gender Affairs and Social Services.

Please tune in.