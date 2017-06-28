REMINDER NOTICE: URGENT!!!

The Inland Revenue Department is reminding all property owners who have not yet paid their Property Tax for 2017 that the deadline for payment is Friday June 30th 2017. Persons are encouraged to visit the department before the due date and settle their bills to avoid interest and penalty charges.

If you have not received your property remittance, do contact the Inland Revenue Department to have one sent or emailed to you. Not having received a Property Remittance is not an excuse for non-payment of your property tax. We will be happy to assist you.

Feel free to call us 469-5856 or visit us in the R G Solomon Arcade, Main Street Charlestown, Nevis.

For more information about Property Tax visit www.sknird.com

