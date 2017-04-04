Report of Arrest, Convictions and other Activities.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April, 03 2017, (RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period 31 March – 02 April 2017.

ARREST AND BAIL:

Arrested: Shane Amory of New Road was arrested, formally charged cautioned for the offence of Building Breaking and Larceny committed on March 21st 2017 in Frigate Bay.

Arrested: Elvin Berridge of Soho Housing Development was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Possession of Cannabis. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for his appearance at Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on Monday 3rd April, 2017.

Arrested: Juan Maria Diaz Cabanillas, Frigate Bay was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Driving a motor vehicle when he was not covered with Insurance and for Driving the said vehicle when he was not a holder of a valid Drivers License. He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on April 6th 2017.

Bailed: Evron Williams of Sandy Point who was remanded for Possession of Cannabis was granted bail in his own recognizance in the sum of $5000.00 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on Monday 8th May 2017.

OTHER ACTIVITY:

Search Warrants Executed: Police executed number of Search Warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: Newcastle, and Cotton Ground both areas in Nevis. The warrants were executed in search of illegal firearms and ammunition, illegal drugs, and instruments that can be used in criminal activity.

Building Breaking and Larceny: Police is investigating a report of breaking which occurred in Sandy Point at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Investigations are on-going.

Robbery: Police responded to a report of a robbery on Main Street St. Pauls. Inquiries revealed that the shop was robbed by three masked armed men. They robbed the owner of a sum of money. Further inquiries are ongoing.

Abandoned Properties: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recent searches were done in the following areas: Fiennes Avenue – Mad House Alley (Newtown). The properties were in search of illegal firearms and ammunition, illegal drugs, and instruments that can be used in criminal activity.

Traffic Accidents: There were Ten (10) accidents on the federation’s roadways (6) in St. Kitts and (4) in Nevis during the period of this report.