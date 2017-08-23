Report of Arrest, Convictions and Other Activities

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 23, 2017(RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period August 17-22 2017

ARREST AND BAIL:

Arrested: Sean Hendricks of Ottley’s Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Receiving.

Arrested/Bailed: Ericson Hanley of West Farm was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Possession of Cannabis. He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000.00 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court

COURT CONVICTIONS:

In Matters at the Charlestown Magistrate Court presided over by Her Honour Yasmine Clarke the following Convictions were reported:

-Peter Daguair of Cotton Ground was fined $800.00 to be paid in one (1) month or if in default serve three (3) months imprisonment for the offence of Possession of Cannabis.

In Matters at the District B Magistrate Court at Dieppe BayRonell Warner of Mansion Village was convicted for the offences of driving without insurance and driving with expired licence. He was $300.00 on each charge.

OTHER ACTIVITY:

Search Warrants Executed: Police executed number of Search Warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: Lower Thibou Ave, Conaree, St. Pauls, Upper Cayon, Pitcairm Street( Newtown), Monkey Hill and Middle Island.

Abandoned Properties: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recent searches were done in the following areas: GreenLands, Conaree, East Street- Herbert Street- Carty Alley (Newtown),Victoria Road, Bakers Corner, Upper College Street Ghaut, Pond Site, Lodge Ghaut, Ottleys and John England Village

Marijuana Plants Found: A patrol of officers discovered and seized (20) Twenty marijuana plants wrapped in a white sheet. The plants were taken into police custody.

A combined patrol of men of Anti- Narcotics Unit and members of SKNADF reported that over the report of this report they uprooted (5200) Five Thousand Two Hundred marijuana plants in various locations. The following areas were: Bellevue Mountain and Sandy Point Mountain