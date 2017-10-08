Report of Arrest, Convictions and Other Activities

Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 6, 2017(RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period October 2-5 2017

ARREST AND BAIL:

Arrested: Hasani Williams of West Bourne Ghaut was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Carrying abroad an offensive weapon to wit a machete.

Arrested: Shaquan Caines of St. Paul Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Arrested: Livingston Carey of St. Paul Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Simple wounding and Battery.

Arrested/Bailed: Ajah Jules of St. Paul Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for possession of cannabis. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court District “B” on Friday 6th October 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Vaughn Anslyn of Ramsbury Site (Nevis) was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of possession of a firearm. He was granted bail in the sum of $20,000.00 for his appearance at the District “A” Magistrate’s Court, Basseterre on Monday 6th November 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Sheldon Burnham of Verchild’s Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for causing of Fatal Accident by dangerous driving. He was granted bail in the sum of $20.000 for his appearance at the District “B” Magistrate’s Court at Dieppe Bay on 8 January 2018. Further condition the accused is to surrender his travel documents..

Bailed: Shaquan Caines of St. Paul Village who was charged for the offences of possession of Cannabis and Possession of cannabis with intent to supply, was bailed in the sum of $5000.00 for his appearance at District “B” Magistrate’s Court at Dieppe Bay on Monday 6th November 2017.

Bailed: Kelroy Hazel of St. Johnson Village who was arrested and charged for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and possession of Cannabis with intent to supply, he was granted bailed in the sum of $10,000.00 for his appearance at the District “A” Magistrate’s Court, Basseterre on Monday 6th November 2017.

OTHER ACTIVITY:

Search Warrants Executed: Police executed number of Search Warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: Ponds pasture, Carifesta Village, Lower Shaw Ave, St Johnston Village, Fort Thomas Road, Salt Pond Alley, Lodge Village and Taylor’s Range. The warrants were executed in search of illegal firearms and ammunition, illegal drugs, and instruments that can be used in criminal activity.

Abandoned Properties: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recent searches were done in the following areas: Cardin Ave- Herbert Street (Newtown), Upper Monkey Hill, Greenlands, Buckley’s, Pitcairn Street, St Johnson Village and McKnight

Marijuana Plants Found: A patrol of officers discovered and seized (20) Twenty Marijuana Plants from an abandon building at La Guerite.

Officers from Drug Unit uprooted a total of Three thousand three hundred and forty four (3,344) plants ranging from seedlings to ten (10) feet in height from fifteen (15) connecting opened areas in the Conaree Mountain. Nine hundred and seventy three (973) plants ranging one foot to ten feet in height came from three (3) patches. One thousand four hundred and seventy nine (1479) plants came from three (3) patches, ranging one foot to seven feet in height. Two hundred and sixty four (264) plants came from five (5) patches, ranging from seedling to four feet in height. Fifty six (56) plants came from one patch, ranging from seeding to two feet. Seventy one (71) plants came from two patches, ranging from seeding to two feet. Five hundred (500) seedlings came from one patch. Investigations are ongoing.