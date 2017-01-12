Basseterre, St. Kitts, January, 12 2017, (RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period January 9th- 10th 2017.

COURT CONVICTIONS:

In matter at the Charlestown Magistrate Court presided over by Her Honour Miss Yasmine Clarke, the following convictions were recorded:

Bianca Williams of Barnes Ghaut was charged with driving without a valid license and driving without insurance. She was convicted and cautioned for the offence of Driving without insurance. For the offence of Driving without a valid drivers license, she was convicted and fined $500.00 E.C.C to be paid in one (1) month or if in default serve 14 days imprisonment

In matters at the District “A” Magistrate Court :

In the case ‘Chief of Police vs Vere Amory and Delroy Williams both of Douglas Estate, they pleaded guilty of the offences of Being Armed with Offensive Weapons to wit a machete and knife on August 15, 2016. They were fined $1000.00 to be paid in one (1) month or if in default serve three (3) months imprisonment.

OTHER ACTIVITY:

House Breaking and Larceny: Police is investigating a report of House Breaking and Larceny which occurred at Zion Hill, Gingerland. Inquires reveals that the V/C secured the premises on the 5th January 2017, upon there returned on the 8th January they discovered the house broken into and a number of items missing.

Marijuana Plants Uprooted: Officers from The Royal St. Christopher & Nevis Police Force conducted a bush operation in the Lion Hill, Crab Hill and Farms Housing Development areas in Sandy point. During the operation, they discovered and uprooted and seized a total of (50) Marijuana Plants.

Traffic Accident: There were three (3) accidents on the federation’s roadways in (2) St. Kitts and (1) in Nevis during the period of this report.

Community Engagement: School Liaison Officers have resumed visits to all schools on St. Kitts and Nevis, interacting with students and staff. The visits by officers are part of the Police Community Engagement to ensure safety in our communities. The visits also serve as an opportunity for officers to engage youth and encourage positive decision making in their lives.

Citizen Safety: Officers continue to conduct stop and searches and vehicular checkpoints on the Federation roadways, as well as searches of abandoned properties and vacant lots. These engagements are in part to search for illegal firearms, ammunition, drugs and other instruments that can be used to commit crimes. Additionally, the VCP are a part of efforts to remove illegal tints from automobiles.

