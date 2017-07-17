Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 17, 2017, (RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period July 13 – 15 July, 2017.

ARREST AND BAIL:

Arrested: Nyashamelia Dos Santos of Church Ground was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Possession of Cannabis. and Possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Arrested: Akeem Whyte of Main Street, Monkey Hill was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Malicious Damage. Offence was committed on Thursday 15th July 2017.

Arrested: Maurice Sewell of New Pond Site Basseterre was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Robbery which took place Friday 7th July 2017. .

Arrested: Kennis Henry of Parson’s Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Cultivation of Cannabis.

Arrested: O’neil Doyling of Saddlers Village was arrested formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with intent to supply.

Arrested/Bailed: Carlos Douglas of Frigate Bay who was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Driving without Insurance committed on the Friday 14th July 17, was granted bail in the sum of $5,000.00 for his appearance on the Thursday 20thJuly 2017 at the Basseterre Magistrate Court.

Arrested/Bailed: Jason Williams of Parray’s Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for Obstructing an Officer while in the execution of duty was bailed in the of $5000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Thursday 20th July 2017.

Bailed: Damien Bassue of New Road Housing was granted bail in the sum of $20,000.00 with for his appearance on the 14th August, 2017 at the Basseterre Magistrate Court District A.

Bailed: Trevan Buchanan of Crab Hill, Sandy Point who was charged for the offence of Larceny committed on Thursday 13th July 2017 at St Pauls was bailed in the sum of $5,000 ECD for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on Monday 14th August, 2017.

COURT CONVICTION:

In Matters at the Basseterre Magistrate Court presided over by His Honour Mr. Benjamin and reported the following Convictions:

-Keystal Burns living at Camps Village pleaded guilty to Driving without Insurance and was ordered to pay $500.00 dollars in seven (7) days or if in default serve one (1) month imprisonment. She also pleaded guilty to driving without a valid licence and driving an unlicensed vehicle and was cautioned on both count. The Offences were committed on 4th July 2017,

OTHER ACTIVITY:

Search Warrants Executed: Police executed a number of search warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: Market Street, Stapleton Housing, New Road, Craddock Road, Church Ground, Figtree, Prospects, Lower St. Peters, Ogee Ghaut, Cayon, Keys, Stone Haven, Molineux , Harris’ Village, New Pond Site, Monkey Hill, Dorset Village, Dieppe Bay, Parsons Housing Project and Saddlers.

Abandoned Properties: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recent search was done in the following areas: Upper Market Street, Upper Cayon, Phillips Village, Tabernacle, Ottleys, Saddlers and Stapleton.

Marijuana Plants Uprooted: A combined patrol of officers of the Anti- Narcotics Unit and members of SKNDF reported that they discovered uprooted and seized a total of, they uprooted fourteen (14) marijuana plants ranging from seedlings to five feet in height from an empty lot at St. Johnston Avenue.

Citizen Safety: Police continue to conduct stop and searches, vehicular check points, searches of ferry terminals and marinas and mobile patrols around the Federation. These are being done in efforts to remove illegal firearms, ammunition, illegal drugs and instruments that can be used to commit crimes from our communities.