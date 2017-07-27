Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July, 26 2017, (RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period July 19 – 25, 2017.

ARREST AND BAIL:

Arrested: Drucilla Browne of Prospect/ Bath Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Larceny.

Arrested: Craig Mason of Parsons Ground was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Arrested: Johnson Mills of Monkey Hill was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of driving motor car when he was not the holder of a driver’s valid unexpired license.

Arrested/Bailed: Marcus Burroughs of Upper Cayon was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Driving without license, Driving without Insurance, Driving an unlicensed vehicle and driving an unregistered vehicle committed on the 17th July, 2017: He was granted bail in the sum, of $5000.00 EC for the like sum of his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on Monday 14th August 2017.

Arrested/ Bailed: Akeem Galloway of Shadwell was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offense of Throwing Missiles. He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 4th September, 2017.

Bail: Akeem Whyte of Main Street, Monkey Hill who was arrested for the offence of Malicious damage was granted bail in the sum of $20,000.00 for his appearance on Monday 4th September 2017 at 09:00 in the forenoon. Condition: The prisoner is not to be found at the Chinese Supermarket at Cayon Street before the matter is disposed of, secondly any breech of any conditions result in the arrest, revocation and remanded in prison.

OTHER ACTIVITY:

Search Warrants Executed: Police continues to execute a number of search warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: Carty Alley, Durant Avenue, Ottleys Project, East Park Range and Conaree.

Marijuana Plants Uprooted: A combined patrol of officers of the Anit- Narcotics Unit and members of SKNDF reported that they discovered uprooted and seized a total of eighty (80) plants, suspected to be Cannabis. The plants ranged from three to five (3-5) feet in height. The plants were found in Brown Hill building.

Abandoned Properties: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recent searches was done in the following areas: Pitcairn Street, East Street, George Street, McKnight Thibou, Lower Thibou Ave, Trafalgar Village, GreenLands, Willets Project St. Paul’s, Shadwell, St. Johnston Village, Soho Village Basseterre and (3) three abandoned buildings at Carty Alley.

House Breaking and Larceny: Police responded to a report of a House Breaking and Larceny in Sun Rise Villas at Frigate Bay. V/C reported that he secured his apartment at about 11.00pm on Sunday 23rd July 2017, after returning at about 6.30am on Monday 24th July 2017 he discovered that a number of his electronic devices and a sum amount of money was missing from his apartment. The scene was processed and investigation continues.

Citizen Safety: Police continue to conduct stop and searches, vehicular check points, searches of ferry terminals and marinas and mobile patrols around the Federation. These are being done in efforts to remove illegal firearms, ammunition, illegal drugs and instruments that can be used to commit crimes from our communities