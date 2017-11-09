Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 08, 2017 (RSCNPF): Below is a report of arrests, convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period October 26-30, 2017.

ARRESTED AND BAILED:

Arrested: Bernell Duncan of Bouncing Hill, Sandy Point was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for Possession of cannabis, suspicion of Possession of cannabis with intent to supply, Cultivation of cannabis, Obstruction and Assault committed on October 27, 2017.

Arrested: Wenthworth Athill of Sprott Street, Basseterre was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Wounding with intent committed on October 03, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Kenny Brown of Mansion Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Giving false name committed on October 17, 2017. He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on December 04, 2017.

Arrested: Curtis Flanders of Half Way Tree was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Obstruction committed on October 26, 2017. He was granted bail in the sum of $3,000 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on December 04, 2017

Arrested/Bailed: Akiel Warner of Green Tree Project was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Driving without insurance and Driving an unlicensed vehicle. He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on November 06, 2017.

Arrested: Kenneth Morton of McKnight was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Obtaining money by false pretence committed on November 22, 2016.

Arrested/Bailed: Simba Warner of Cleverly Hill, Sandy Point was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Obstruction, Resisting arrest, Battery on Police, Failing to comply and Negligently interrupting the free flow of traffic. He was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on November 06, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Hakeem Morris of Shadwell was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for stealing one motorcar between October 01-06, 2017. He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 for his appearance at the Magistrate Court on December 04, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Michael Parris of Stoney Grove, Nevis was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with intent to supply to another. He was granted bail in the sum of $7,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on December 04, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Kevin Scarborough of Lovers Lane, Newton Ground was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of cannabis and Possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He was granted bail in the sum of $7,500 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on November 06, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Anthony Phillip of Verchild’s Housing Project was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for Possession of cannabis and Possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He was granted bail in the sum of $7,000 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on December 04, 2017.

Bailed: Shane Barndy of Taylors Village, who was arrested for the offence of Driving without insurance, was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on November 02, 2017

Bailed: Isreal Williams of Roxborough Street, Newtown, who was arrested for Driving without insurance on October 27, 2017, was granted bail in the sum of $7,000 for his appearance at the Magistrate Court on November 02 2017.

Bailed: Marlon Huggins of Sandy Point, who was arrested for the offences of Driving without a valid driver’s licence and Driving without insurance, was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on December 04, 2017.

Bailed: Great Egesimba of Cunningham Street, Village, who was arrested for driving without insurance on October 24, 2017, was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 for his appearance at the Magistrate Court on November 02, 2017.

COURT CONVICTIONS:

In Matters at the District “A” Magistrate Court, presided over by her Honour Ms. Harris, the following convictions were reported:

– Demetri Brown of Mansion Village pleaded guilty for Wounding. He was fined $3,000 to be paid in three (3) months or, if in default, serve three (3) months imprisonment.

In Matters at the District “A” Magistrate Court, presided over by his Honour Mr. Reynold Benjamin, the following convictions were recorded:

– Casim Herbert of Old Road was convicted for Failing to comply with traffic sign and was fined $150 to be paid in seven days or serve (7) days imprisonment;

– Mario Wigley of Cayon was convicted for Failing to comply with traffic sign and was fined $150 to be paid in seven (7) days or, if in default, serve (7) days imprisonment.

– Lennox Caines of Old Road was convicted for Failing to comply with traffic sign and was fined $150 to be paid in seven (7) days or, if in default, serve seven (7) days imprisonment.

– Vince Fitzerald Gumbs of Upper Cayon pleaded guilty to the charges of Conveyance of Spirituous Liquor and Tobacco into Her Majesty’s Prison (H.M.P.), the Unlawful conveyance of cannabis and Conveyance of items contrary to the rules of the prison. The charges of Possession of cannabis and Possession with intent to supply were withdrawn, hence he was convicted and sentenced to three (3) months imprisonment for the offence of Conveyance of Spirituous Liquor and Tobacco into H.M.P and was fined $500 to be paid in four (4) months or, if in default, serve twenty-one (21) days imprisonment respectively on the other charges.

OTHER ACTIVITES:

House Breaking and Larceny: The Police responded to seven (7) reports of House Breaking and Larceny that occurred during the period of this report in the following areas: Molyneaux, Needsmust Estate, Roxborough Street (Newtown), Greenlands Park, Bayfords Village, Pitcairn Street (Newtown) and McKnight.

Search Warrant Executed: The Police executed a number of search warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the areas of Taylors, Conaree Village, Upper Shaw Avenue and Upper Cayon.

—