Report of arrests, convictions and other activities for the period 22nd – 25th June 2017

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 26, 2017 a period (RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period 22nd – 25th June 2017.

Arrested: Gerard Rubaine of Main Street Saddlers Village was arrested formally charged and cautioned for the offences of possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Arrested: Justin Isles of Barnes Ghaut was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Possession of Cannabis.

Arrested/Bailed: Johnny Rawlins of Newtown was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Larceny and receiving. He was granted bail in the sum of $2500.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on 3rd July, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Jamari Williams of Lower Monkey Hill was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Building Breaking and Larceny committed on Sunday 11th June 2017 at Gillard’s Meadow. He was granted bail in the sum of Seven thousand Eastern Caribbean Dollars ($7000.00 ECD) for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 3rd June 2017. He is also to adhere to a curfew from 9 pm to 6am.

Arrested/Bailed: Tara Flanders of Central Street was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of battery and making use of indecent language committed on Friday 23rd June 2017. She was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for her appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate court on the Monday 14thAugust 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Meraldo Micthum of Taylors Housing was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Larceny. He was granted bail in the sum of $2500.00 for his appearance on 3rd July, 2017 at the Basseterre Magistrate Court.

Arrested/Bailed: Eriverto Lorenzo of Rocksborough Street Newtown was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Larceny and Receiving. He was granted bail in the sum of $2500.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court at 09:00

Arrested/Bailed: Javyon Johnson of Trinity was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Throwing Missiles. Offence was committed Wednesday 21st June 2017 at Fort Street. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 ECC for his appearance at the Basseterre Juvenile Court on Monday 17th July 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Hugh Matthew of Lamberts was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of obtaining money by false pretence. The offence was committed on the 15th day of March 2017 at Basseterre where the sum of XCD $8,000.00 was stolen from the Government of the Federation. He was granted bail in the sum of $15,000.00 ECC for his appearance at The Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 3rd July,2017 CONDITIONS : surrender all travel documents, not travel while on bail, report to the Old Road Police Station every Friday between 6am and 6pm.

Arrested/Bailed: Kevis Riley of George Street Newtown was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of armed with an offensive weapon. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 3rd July 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Kelvin Boynes of Green Tree Housing Project, Old Road was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Driving motor car when he was not cover with Insurance. He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Thursday 29th June 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Zahvon Mills of Lower Monkey Hill was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Driving when not the holder of valid and Unexpired Driver’s Licence. He was granted bail in the sum of Two Thousand five Hundred Dollars ($2,500.00) for his appearance at the Basseterre magistrate Court, on Thursday 27th July 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Ivan James of Brown Hill was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Driving without Insurance. He was granted bail in the sum of Five thousand dollars ($5000.00) Eastern Dollars for his appearance at the Charlestown Magistrate Court on Tuesday 27th June 2017.

Bailed: Kiemone Amory of St. Johnson Village was bailed at the Basseterre Magistrate Court District ‘A’ By Her Worship Mrs. Mallelieu in the sum of $1000.00 ECC for her appearances at the Basseterre Magistrate Court District ‘A’ on Monday 3rd July 2017

OTHER ACTIVITY

Burglary: Police responded to a report of a Burglary and Larceny that occurred in Buckley’s. The V/C reported that he locked and secured his home around 3.00am on Friday 23rd June 2017 then left. He returned home at about 4.30am on the said date and discovered that his home was broken into. Having entered the assailant stole some candies, a sum amount of Eastern Caribbean Currency (ECC) and a black Samsung Galaxy J One cell phone and its charger. Investigation into the matter continues.

Abandoned Properties: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recent searches were done in following areas: Mcknight, Nevis Street (Basseterre) and New Road.

Search Warrants Executed: Police executed a number of search warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: Conaree, Salt Pond Alley, Upper Cayon and Prickley Pier Alley

Traffic Accidents: There were a number of accidents on the federation’s roadways in St. Kitts during the period of this report. None involved serious injuries to drivers or passengers.

Citizen Safety: Police continue to conduct Vehicle Check Points and Stop and Searches along the island main road on St. Kitts and Nevis. Officers continue to conduct searches of abandoned properties and lots. The execution of search warrants continue as well. These activities are being conducted in support of anti-crime objectives to remove illegal firearms and ammunition, illegal drugs and other instruments that can be used to commit crimes from our communities.