Scholarship Opportunities in India

The Government of India, New Dehli, welcomes applications from nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis to fill five scholarship opportunities to pursue studies in a number of subject areas including Telecommunications, English, Accounting, Finance, and Audit Courses, as well as a variety of technical courses.

The length of study per course can run from anywhere between 10 days to two years. Applicants must be between the ages of 25 and 45 years and medically fit. Interested persons are asked to contact the Human Resource Management Department at 467-1323 or 467-1036 for further information.