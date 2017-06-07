Second International Golf Day Held at Four Seasons

By:Curtis Morton

The second annual women’s Golf day was held at the Four Seasons Resort on Tuesday 6th June.

Over forty women from across the island showed up, mostly in their red tops, to get a clearer understanding of the intriguing game.

Welcoming and introductory remarks were delivered by Director of recreation at the resort, Mr. Mac kee France who outlined how the program would be run for the day.

He indicated that the person in charge would be the Assistant Golf Pro, Mr. Robert Byron.

He indicated that Byron would teach them the fundamentals of the game which include the grip; swing and stance.

All of the participants would also qualify to win exciting prizes complements of the resort, via raffle such as spa deals; reduced prices at the pro shop; free golf lessons and dining at the restaurants.

Byron then led out in an initial session, during which he taught the general grouping the fundamentals of the game and then they were placed into pairs, along with an assigned official from the resort who guided them throughout the greens, as they showed off their newly acquired skills.

The session concluded sometime after 6 pm when the rookie golfers attended the closing session at the pool cabana, where they treated to some delicacies which included smoothies.

Mr. Mac kee France chaired the closing ceremony and expressed delight at the keen interest demonstrated by the ladies and hoped that they would continue to develop in the sport.

There were screams of delight, as some of the participants were called forward, as winners of the special prizes.